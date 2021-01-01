4 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 367 test positive

Nepal reported four COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,500.

The country also reported 367 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 819,386. Similarly, 258 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 7,269.

A total of 9,921 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,568,237 across the country until now.