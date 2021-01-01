1 COVID-19 death reported Sunday, 232 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,495.

The country also reported 232 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 819,019. Similarly, 370 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 7,164.

A total of 7,845 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,558,316 across the country until now.