6 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 272 test positive

Nepal reported six COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,489.

The country also reported 272 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 818,307. Similarly, 260 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 7,642.

A total of 7,863 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,538,549 across the country until now.