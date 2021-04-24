1 COVID-19 death reported Wednesday, 363 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,483.

The country also reported 363 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 818,035. Similarly, 202 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 7,636.

A total of 10,106 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,530,686 across the country until now.