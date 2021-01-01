5 OVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 371 test positive

Nepal reported five COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,453.

The country also reported 371 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 814,929. Similarly, 425 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 7,654.

A total of 2,606 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,454,220 across the country until now.