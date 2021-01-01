2 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 174 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,438.

The country also reported 174 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 814,289. Similarly, 649 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 8,413.

A total of 2,307 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,447,500 across the country until now.