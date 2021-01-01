11 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 422 test positive

Nepal reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,427.

The country also reported 422 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 813,433. Similarly, 555 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 9,174.

A total of 7,115 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,435,357 across the country until now.