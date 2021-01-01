8 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 582 test positive

Nepal reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,380.

The country also reported 582 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 810,880. Similarly, 495 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 10,375.

A total of 7,167 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,393,734 across the country until now.