3 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 522 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,348.

The country also reported 522 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 809,056. Similarly, 877 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 10,201.

A total of 6,061 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,368,512 across the country until now.