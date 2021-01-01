8 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 438 test positive

Nepal reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,345.

The country also reported 438 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 808,534. Similarly, 817 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 10,559.

A total of 4,972 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,362,451 across the country until now.