11 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 574 test positive

Nepal reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,337.

The country also reported 574 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 808,096. Similarly, 932 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 10,946.

A total of 7,253 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,357,479 across the country until now.