8 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 470 test positive

Nepal reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,326.

The country also reported 470 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 807,522. Similarly, 726 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 11,315.

A total of 6,586 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,350,226 across the country until now.