12 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 957 test positive

Nepal reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,305.

The country also reported 957 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 806,517. Similarly, 1,004 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 11,815.

A total of 8,140 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,336,618 across the country until now.