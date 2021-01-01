1 COVID-19 death reported Saturday, 136 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Saturday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,278.

The country also reported 136 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 804,652. Similarly, 845 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 13,598.

A total of 1,446 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,313,858 across the country until now.