8 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 398 test positive

Nepal reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,269.

The country also reported 398 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 804,276. Similarly, 804 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 13,853.

A total of 3,418 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,310,320 across the country until now.