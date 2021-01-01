4 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 326 test positive

Nepal reported four COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,261.

The country also reported 326 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 803,878. Similarly, 609 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 14,267.

A total of 3,671 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,306,902 across the country until now.