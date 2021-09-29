9 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 659 test positive

Nepal reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,157.

The country also reported 659 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 796,618. Similarly, 1,123 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 17,642.

A total of 5,598 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,221,093 across the country until now.