8 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 892 test positive

Nepal reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,123.

The country also reported 892 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 793,271. Similarly, 1,113 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 18,193.

A total of 10,652 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,196,827 across the country until now.