9 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 1,103 test positive

Nepal reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,081.

The country also reported 1,103 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 789,872. Similarly, 1,550 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 20,287.

A total of 10,575 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,146,783 across the country until now.