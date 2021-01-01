13 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 941 test positive

Nepal reported 13 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,072.

The country also reported 941 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 788,769. Similarly, 1,324 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 20,743.

A total of 11,629 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,136,208 across the country until now.