6 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 1,251 test positive

Nepal reported six COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,059.

The country also reported 1,251 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 787,828. Similarly, 1,630 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 21,139.

A total of 11,067 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,124,579 across the country until now.