12 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 656 test positive

Nepal reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,040.

The country also reported 656 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 784,566. Similarly, 1,413 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 24,313.

A total of 7,304 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,093,100 across the country until now.