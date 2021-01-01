Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown
AP
AP Cape Canaveral, Sept 19
In this image released by Inspiration4, passengers aboard a SpaceX capsule, from left to right, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose after the capsule was recovered following its splashdown in the Atlantic.
In this image released by Inspiration4, passengers aboard a SpaceX capsule, from left to right, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose after the capsule was recovered following its splashdown in the Atlantic.

Opinion
Editorial
Ordinance to split parties: Wrong then, wrong now Editorial
Simone Galimberti
Reckoning with discrimination Simone Galimberti
Sushant Nepali
Varna system: An ancestral relic not to be passed on to the next generation Sushant Nepali

Blog
Anupa Aryal
Why are we still repenting menstruation in Rishi Panchami? Anupa Aryal र Pushpa Khanal
Gopal Chitaure
Why do we need REITs in Nepal? Gopal Chitaure
Pravat Kafley
Trumpism of Nepali elites Pravat Kafley

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio