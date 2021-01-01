25 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 1,577 test positive

Nepal reported 25 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,663.

The country also reported 1,577 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 756,492. Similarly, 2,337 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 37,599.

A total of 8,752 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,877,469 across the country until now.