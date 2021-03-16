35 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 2,566 test positive

Nepal reported 35 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,327.

The country also reported 2,566 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 734,838. Similarly, 2,458 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 39,371.

A total of 10,093 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,767,665 across the country until now.