27 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 2,763 test positive

Nepal reported 27 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,239.

The country also reported 2,763 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 728,532. Similarly, 2,118 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 38,798.

A total of 11,708 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,740,817 across the country until now.