Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7
AP
AP Cape Canaveral, Aug 11
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Wallops Island, Va. The rocket carries a Cygnus space vessel that will deliver supplies to the International Space Station.
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Wallops Island, Va. The rocket carries a Cygnus space vessel that will deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

Opinion
Simone Galimberti
Reckoning with discrimination Simone Galimberti
Sushant Nepali
Varna system: An ancestral relic not to be passed on to the next generation Sushant Nepali
Editorial
Fire Minister Shrestha or swear allegiance to caste system Editorial

Blog
Pravat Kafley
Rabindra Mishra’s wrongheaded agendas Pravat Kafley
Rajat Thapa
The good, the bad and the society Rajat Thapa
Sarmila Tandukar
Wastewater surveillance for investigation of diseases Sarmila Tandukar

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio