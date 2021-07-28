22 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 2,609 test positive

Nepal reported 22 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,115.

The country also reported 2,609 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 717,486. Similarly, 1,784 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 36288.

A total of 10,445 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,694,179 across the country until now.