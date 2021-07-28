27 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 2,467 test positive

Nepal reported 27 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,834.

The country also reported 2,467 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 693,100. Similarly, 1,816 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 31,014.

A total of 9,783 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,594,202 across the country until now.