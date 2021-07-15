23 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 1,223 test positive

Nepal reported 23 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,550.

The country also reported 1,223 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 667,109. Similarly, 1,667 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 25,485.

A total of 6,628 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,469,685 across the country until now.