22 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 1,353 test positive

Nepal reported 22 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,362.

The country also reported 1,353 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 654,212. Similarly, 1,432 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 26,489.

A total of 6,530 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,409,940 across the country until now.