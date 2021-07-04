27 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 1,042 test positive

Nepal reported 27 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,225.

The country also reported 1,042 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 644,622. Similarly, 2,552 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 26,179.

A total of 4,874 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,368,542 across the country until now.