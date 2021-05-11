34 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 1,391 test positive

Nepal reported 34 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,179.

The country also reported 1,391 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 642,053. Similarly, 3,451 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 29,274.

A total of 6,566 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,357,829 across the country until now.