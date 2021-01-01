42 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 1,509 test positive

Nepal reported 42 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,051.

The country also reported 1,509 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 635,188. Similarly, 3,853 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 37,950.

The government has conducted 6,648 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,329,687 across the country until now.