COVID-19 death toll tops 9,000 as Nepal reports 34 deaths in past 24 hours

COVID-19 death toll in Nepal has crossed 9,000 as the country reported 34 more deaths on Sunday. The total death toll has now reached 9,009.

The country also reported 1,353 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 633,679. Similarly, 3,007 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 40,336.

The government has conducted 6,000 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,323,039 across the country until now.