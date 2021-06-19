27 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 1,721 test positive

Nepal reported 27 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,945.

The country also reported 1,721 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 631,152. Similarly, 5,455 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 45,794.

The government has conducted 9,586 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,312,335 across the country until now.