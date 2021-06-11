81 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 1,511 test positive

Nepal reported 81 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,894.

The country also reported 1.511 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 627,854. Similarly, 3,558 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 50,520.

The government has conducted 7,461 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,295,514 across the country until now.