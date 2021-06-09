46 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 1,584 test positive

Nepal reported 46 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,772.

The country also reported 1,584 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 622,640. Similarly, 3,130 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 53,940.

The government has conducted 6,583 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,275,849 across the country until now.