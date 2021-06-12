51 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 1,421 test positive

Nepal reported 51 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,726.

The country also reported 1,421 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 621,056. Similarly, 3,456 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 55,532.

The government has conducted 6,677 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,269,266 across the country until now.