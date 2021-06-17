Govt to resume flights to countries with large number of Nepali workers

The government will resume flights to countries with a large number of Nepali migrant workers.

The meeting of COVID-19 Management Steering Committee chaired by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday has taken the decision to resume flights to countries including Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Japan and Malaysia.

Flights will be operated in a way that not more than 2,000 passengers arrive from these countries in a week, according to a member of the committee.

The meeting has also decided to provide financial assistance to migrant Nepali workers who cannot pay for hotel quarantine upon their return to Nepal due to different reasons. The government will provide assistance to pay for 10 days out of the mandatory quarantine period of 15 days for such workers.