41 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 1,681 test positive

Nepal reported 41 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,506.

The country also reported 1,681 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 612,202. Similarly, 4,187 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 63,257.

The government has conducted 7,449 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,231,612 across the country until now.