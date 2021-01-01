53 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 2,049 test positive

Nepal reported 53 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,465.

The country also reported 2,049 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 610,521. Similarly, 5,147 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 65,804.

The government has conducted 9,438 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,224,163 across the country until now.