46 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 1,694 test positive

Nepal reported 46 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,412.

The country also reported 1,694 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 608,472. Similarly, 3,994 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 68,955.

The government has conducted 7,517 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,214,725 across the country until now.