Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M
AP
AP Cape Canaveral, June 13
This undated file illustration provided by Blue Origin shows the capsule that the company aims to take tourists into space. The price to rocket into space next month with Jeff Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million.
