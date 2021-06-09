59 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 2,874 test positive

Nepal reported 59 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,238.

The country also reported 2,874 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 601,687. Similarly, 5,293 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 77,858.

The government has conducted 9,901 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,189,104 across the country until now.