81 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 3,449 test positive

Nepal reported 81 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,179.

The country also reported 3,449 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 598,813. Similarly, 5,768 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 80,336.

The government has conducted 12,074 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,179,203 across the country until now.