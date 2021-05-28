68 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 3,540 test positive

Nepal reported 68 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 7,799.

The country also reported 3,540 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 585,100. Similarly, 8,243 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 92,928.

The government has conducted 11,471 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,132,591 across the country until now.