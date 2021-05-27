109 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 3,702 test positive

Nepal reported 109 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 7,272.

The country also reported 3,702 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 557,124. Similarly, 6,205 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 108,897.

The government has conducted 10,986 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,042,369 across the country until now.