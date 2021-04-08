Singer Prem Dhoj Pradhan passes away

Singer and musician Prem Dhoj Pradhan has passed away on Thursday.

Pradhan, 85, breathed his last at Neuro Hospital in Sundhara were he was undergoing treatment since April 27, according to family sources.

Born in Chautara of Sindhupalchowk, Pradhan's musical career had officially taken off 68 years ago when he passed the voice test for Radio Nepal in 'A' class.

Pradhan leaves behind timeless songs like Goreto tyo gaun ko, Ghumtima na aau hai and Para laijau fulharu among others.