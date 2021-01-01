80 COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

Nepal reported 80 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 273,431. The total number of active cases is now 1,494.

Similarly, 121 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 269,876.

The government has conducted 3,325 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,139,634 across the country until now.

Nepal reported no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll remains 2,061.